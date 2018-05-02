Mueller Questions for Trump Probe Possible Obstruction

Washington: The probe into Russia's election interference and alleged links to Donald Trump's campaign has taken a new turn after the publication of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller seeks to ask the US president, which cover topics including potential obstruction of the investigation.
Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at the "disgraceful" disclosure of the queries, originally reported by The New York Times, which lay out detailed lines of inquiry by Mueller into whether Trump may have tried to obstruct the Russia probe.
US President Donald Trump pilloried the Iran nuclear deal as "insane" Tuesday and threatened "problems" if Teh…
The United States dropped some restrictions Thursday on sales of its advanced drones in order to reinforce the armies of its allie…
Mass shootings at US schools are rising rapidly, killing more people in the last 18 years than in the entire 20th century, said a …
Barbara Bush has long been considered the rock at the center of one of America's most prominent political families.
Fired former FBI chief James Comey lashed out at Donald Trump in an interview with ABC broadcast Sunday, calling him "morally…
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis signed an order for up to 4,000 National Guard personnel to support DHS's southern border secu…
US President Donald Trump barreled through warnings of a damaging trade war with China Thursday, vowing an additional $100 billion…
China unveiled plans Wednesday to hit major US exports worth $50 billion such as soybeans, cars and small airplanes with retaliato…
The United States has published a list of $50 billion in Chinese imports set to be hit by US tariffs, prompting Beijing to promise…
Mattis said that Indonesia is a geographic and diplomatic fulcrum for the Indo-Pacific region
Banyak fasilitas wisata gratis di Brisbane yang akan membantu menghemat anggaran liburan.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday dismissed claims that US troops stationed in the country would have to leave if a …
French leader Emmanuel Macron reinforced Wednesday his commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, saying no one wants an escalation of t…
Russia's military spending fell sharply in 2017 for the first time since 1998 as a slew of Western economic sanctions hit gove…
The European Union unveils plans Wednesday for its first post-Brexit multi-year budget facing a looming clash with Poland and Hung…
Fighters are targeting journalists in Afghanistan because they are weakened.
US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that …
Iran on Monday dismissed "unfounded" accusations by new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over its "ambition to dom…
At least 25 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and five other journalists, when two …
China's foreign minister will visit North Korea this week, his office said Monday, becoming the highest-ranking Chinese offici…
Seven South Korean sports associations are considering forming joint teams with North Korea for this year's Asian Games in Ind…