Yogi Bayu Aji    •    18 April 2017 14:41 WIB
Indonesia Commemorates 62nd Anniversary of Asian-African Conference
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antara/Widodo s Jusuf)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo commemorated the 62nd anniversary of the Asian-African Conference at State Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

"Unity can bring prosperity for Asia and Africa. ," he said.

"Unity can guarantee security for Asia and Africa," he added.

The Asian-African Conference was held in Bandung, West Java on April 18-24, 1955. It produced the Bandung Declaration.

It was organized by Indonesia, Burma (Myanmar), Ceylon (Sri Lanka), Pakistan and India. It inspired the Non-Aligned Movement.

"Racial, religious and cultural differences cannot prevent unity," he stated.

 


(WAH)

