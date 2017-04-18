Indonesia Commemorates 62nd Anniversary of Asian-African Conference

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo commemorated the 62nd anniversary of the Asian-African Conference at State Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
"Unity can bring prosperity for Asia and Africa. ," he said.
President Joko Widodo opened the IORA Business Summit in Jakarta on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi opened the IORA Council of Ministers Meeting in Jakarta on Monday, March 6, 2017.
Authorities will deploy around 12 thousand officers for the upcoming Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Leaders Summit.
Indonesia will host the Asian Games and the IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting next year.
Indonesia will host the first Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) summit in Jakarta on March 5-7.
Indonesia will host the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group next year.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi talked about the 2030 Agenda during the first session of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bonn,…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will visit Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, January 19, 2016.
President Joko Widodo officially opened the ninth Bali Democracy Forum (BDF) at Bali International Convention Center (BICC) in Nus…
President Joko Widodo is scheduled to open the Bali Democracy Forum (BDF) IX this week.
Seseorang dikatakan mulai menua ketika memasuki usia 30-an. Pada usia tersebut, kondisi fisik mengal…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
US President Donald Trump called his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on winning the referen…
Seven people were injured when two bomb explosions rocked a petrol station in a southern Philippine city near rebel enclaves.
US Vice President Mike Pence used a visit to the heavily militarised border between the two Koreas Monday to declare "all opt…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly won a historic referendum on Sunday that will tighten his grip on power, but the k…
The 'Yes' campaign to give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expanded powers was ahead of its rival Sunday in a bitte…
Tens of thousands of Orthodox pilgrims gathered at Christianity's most holy site under heavy police guard Saturday for the tra…
The Philippine military announced plans to create all-Muslim fighting units on Saturday, with quotas from the Catholic country'…
Turkey's top politicians made a final effort on Saturday to sway undecided voters in a frenetic end to campaigning a day ahead…
The US military's largest non-nuclear bomb killed dozens of Islamic State militants as it smashed their mountain hideouts, Afg…
The United States is assessing military options in response to North Korea's weapons programs, a White House foreign policy ad…