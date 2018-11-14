Jokowi, Australian PM Hold Bilateral Meeting during ASEAN Summit

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo held a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morisson on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Singapore on Wednesday.



"Indonesia and Australia discussed the development of cooperation that has been carried out since August, including the subregional meeting on counter terrorism that was held in Jakarta on November 6," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters after the bilateral meeting.

"Indonesia fully appreciated Australia's commitment to support the Indo-Pacific concept that prioritizes the centrality of ASEAN," the top Indonesian diplomat added.The 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings is taking place in Singapore from November 13-15. The forum is attended by ASEAN members countries and their dialogue partners.President Jokowi is expected to promote the concept of Indo Pacific during the ASEAN summit. He is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.The 26th APEC Summit will take place in Papua New Guinea from November 17-18. The forum will be attended by APEC member countries and several observers.President Jokowi will raise issues of digital economy during the APEC Summit. He will also meet with 12 Pacific leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit.(WAH)