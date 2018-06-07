Jordan Withdraws Tax Bill after Angry Protests

Amman: Jordan's new prime minister on Thursday announced a controversial IMF-backed income tax bill will be withdrawn, after it sparked a week of angry protests in the kingdom.
Crowds have taken to the streets to demand the government drop the unpopular reforms, in some of the biggest economic protests to hit Jordan over the past five years.
Jordan's King Abdullah II has warned that the country is "at a crossroads", after a week of anti-austerity protests …
Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after he was summoned by King Abdullah II over growing protests against his…
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embarks Monday on a three-day European tour in Germany set to be dominated by strategic …
Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has warned Saudi Arabia's reformist Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over his "sinful p…
Anda harus memperhatikan makanan apa saja yang baik dikonsumsi dan sebaiknya dihindari saat berbuka …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Seoul is in three-way talks with Pyongyang and Washington for an early agreement on formally ending the decades-old Korean War, it…
Afghanistan announced Thursday a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban for Eid, the holiday that caps off Ramadan, though operation…
Donald Trump hosted his first iftar dinner as president Wednesday, marking the traditional Ramadan fast-breaking meal with Muslim …
Explosions boomed from Guatemala's fearsome Fuego volcano Wednesday, unleashing fresh torrents of mud and ash down slopes, as …
Israel's bid to stage a high-profile football match against Argentina in the disputed city of Jerusalem inevitably thrust poli…
Singapore's foreign minister will make a two-day trip to Pyongyang starting Thursday, as preparations for a summit in the city…
Nearly 200 people are missing and at least 75 have been killed since Guatemala's Fuego volcano began erupting over the weekend…
Malaysia's ousted leader has denied wrongdoing over a $2.4 billion China-backed pipeline deal after the new government said th…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during her working visit to Washington D.C. o…