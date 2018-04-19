UN in Security Talks with Syria after Chemical Probe Put on Hold

Beirut: UN security experts have said they were negotiating with Syrian and Russian authorities for international chemical inspectors to deploy to the site of an alleged toxic gas attack near Damascus, after a reconnaissance mission came under fire.
The team from the world's chemical arms watchdog has not yet been able to begin its field work in Douma, where dozens were killed in a suspected April 7 gas attack, as Western powers warn that President Bashar al-Assad's regime may attempt to remove crucial evidence.
Nearly 170,000 people have fled after a Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin, the UN said Friday, poin…
Syrian rebels began leaving Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, state media said, under the first such evacuation deal from the battered o…
Israel admitted for the first time Wednesday it was responsible for a top-secret 2007 air raid against a suspected Syrian nuclear …
Syria's lacerating conflict entered its eighth year Thursday with the country riven by international power struggles, as Turke…
Turkey said Tuesday its army and allied rebels had surrounded the Kurdish city of Afrin in northern Syria, raising the prospect of…
An explosion targeted Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah's convoy as he arrived in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday for a rare…
Qatar National Bank, the Middle East's biggest bank, on Monday said it aimed to almost double its foreign ownership limit, nin…
Turkey on Friday called on Russia and Iran to "stop" the Syrian bombardment of the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta …
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas appeared on local television Friday to downplay concerns over his health after undergoing what …
Saudi Arabia is to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade, an official said Thursday, as the kingdo…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
Cuba is poised for the end of an era on Thursday as President Raul Castro steps down, formally handing power to his long-time depu…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given his young, stylish wife the title of First Lady in what analysts say is a major boost to…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received three foreign ambassadors at her office in Central Jakarta on Thursday morning.
A female mayor at the centre of a fierce debate over allowing women into the sumo ring vowed Thursday never to back down as she pr…
President Emmanuel Macron faced booing from hostile railway workers Wednesday while touring a town in eastern France, as spreading…
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called snap elections in Turkey for June 24, bringing the polls forward by over a year…
South Korea is seeking to open discussions about formally declaring an end to the war with the nuclear-armed North at a rare inter…
The Kremlin's annual list of Russian officials' earnings has provided an outline of the richest names in government, even …
President Donald Trump Tuesday confirmed direct contacts between the United States and North Korea and gave his blessing to talks …
Barbara Bush has long been considered the rock at the center of one of America's most prominent political families.