World Powers to Vote on Giving Chemical Watchdog Teeth

The Hague: Decision day loomed Wednesday at the world's chemical weapons monitor as Western powers frantically sought behind closed doors to rally support for moves to beef up the watchdog's powers.
Britain, backed by allies such as the United States and France, is leading a drive to enable the independent Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to attribute blame for any use of toxic substances in Syria.
Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler has been arrested in connection with parent company Volkswagen's "dieselgate" em…
"Join us comrade!" tourists are warmly greeted, as they climb into a vintage car that is no longer produced for a visit …
Hardliners of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc are poised Monday to give the German leader an ultimatum to tighten…
EU countries on Thursday approved a raft of retaliatory tariffs, including on whiskey and motorcycles, against painful duties impo…
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
North Korea is carrying out rapid improvements to its nuclear research facility, a monitor said on Wednesday, despite declaring a …
US judge has ordered that migrant families separated at the border with Mexico under President Donald Trump's "zero toler…
A vast trove of items seized in raids on properties linked to Malaysia's scandal-mired former leader, including cash, jeweller…
Myanmar's military chief and other top brass have been accused by Amnesty International of crimes against humanity for oversee…
The contingent is the first female team to be sent on a foreign mission by the country.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced growing outrage on Tuesday in his largely Catholic nation after calling God "stupi…
For many of the thousands of joyful women packed into Tehran's largest football stadium, their first ever chance to watch a ga…
Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to support the ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific region.
North and South Korea held talks Tuesday on connecting the railways that run across their border, a physical link that would trans…