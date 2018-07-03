Former Malaysian PM Najib Arrested for Corruption: Officials

Kuala Lumpur: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested by anti-corruption investigators Tuesday, officials said, the latest dramatic development in a widening graft probe that has engulfed the ex-leader.
Najib will be charged Wednesday, a taskforce set up to investigate corruption involving Malaysian state fund 1MDB said in a statement.
Criminal charges have been filed against a spy-turned-whistleblower who exposed a secret Australian bugging operation in East Timo…
A team of US military personnel and British divers joined rescue efforts at a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 children …
A vast trove of items seized in raids on properties linked to Malaysia's scandal-mired former leader, including cash, jeweller…
Myanmar's military chief and other top brass have been accused by Amnesty International of crimes against humanity for oversee…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
The foreign ministers of Iran and five world powers still party to the 2015 nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Friday for talks o…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel survived a bruising challenge to her authority with a compromise deal on immigration but faced cha…
Food and medical help reached 13 members of a Thai youth football team found rake thin but alive, huddled on a ledge deep inside a…
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he heard "unimaginable" accounts of atrocities during a visit Monday to Bangl…
President Hassan Rouhani departed Iran on Monday for a trip to Europe billed as of "prime importance" after the US pulle…
Indian police said Monday they have arrested 23 people after five men were bludgeoned to death by a crazed mob in yet another horr…
Japan's 84-year-old Emperor Akihito cancelled his official duties on Monday after being taken ill, the country's top gover…
LeBron James is to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year $154 million deal, his agents said Sunday, ending months of frenzied…
Anti-establishment leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador swept to victory in Mexico's presidential election Sunday, in a politic…