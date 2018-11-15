En
Indonesia Calls for Closer Maritime Cooperation between ASEAN, India

Nur Aivanni    •    15 November 2018 11:58 WIB
Indonesia Calls for Closer Maritime Cooperation between ASEAN, India
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Bayu Saputro)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo called for closer maritime cooperation between ASEAN and India during the ASEAN-India Informal Breakfast Summit in Singapore on Thursday.

"Indonesia, ASEAN and India have shared vision of maritime cooperation by emphasizing efforts to strengthen investment and trade, maintain the sustainability of marine resources, and enhance maritime security," Jokowi said.

"Maritime cooperation is the main key to the ASEAN-India partnership," he said.

The 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings is taking place in Singapore from November 13-15. The forum is attended by ASEAN members countries and their dialogue partners.

President Jokowi is expected to promote the concept of Indo Pacific during the ASEAN summit. He is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.

The 26th APEC Summit will take place in Papua New Guinea from November 17-18. The forum will be attended by APEC member countries and several observers.

President Jokowi will raise issues of digital economy during the APEC Summit. He will also meet with 12 Pacific leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit.



(WAH)

