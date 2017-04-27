FM Retno to Visit US Next Week

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Foreign minister Retno Marsudi will visit the United States next week.



Retno will meet with several high ranking officials. She will address various bilateral issues.

"We will improve the Indonesia-United States strategic partnership," the ministry's North America and Central America director Adam Tugio on Thursday.Retno will address meet with United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. She will address trade and investment cooperation."The trade value should be increased," Adam said."The possibility is quite large," Adam said.(WAH)