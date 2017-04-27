FM Retno to Visit US Next Week

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Foreign minister Retno Marsudi will visit the United States next week.
Retno will meet with several high ranking officials. She will address various bilateral issues.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will join a regional informal meeting in Myanmar.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Advisory Commission on Rakhine State chairman Kofi Annan in Myanmar.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited Naypyidaw to meet with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday (12/6) evening.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will meet with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to discuss the latest situation…
Indonesia will initiate an informal meeting between ASEAN countries to discuss the situation in Myanmar.
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi canceled her visit to Indonesia.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia will always monitor the condition of Rohingya people in Myanmar.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi opened the 16th IORA Council of Ministers in Bali this morning.
Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres has been elected as the new United Nations (UN) secretary general.
The Indonesian government believes Thailand will remain stable after the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
