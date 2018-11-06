Indonesia Re-elected as Member of ITU Council

Dubai: Indonesia has been re-elected as member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for the period of 2018-2022.



"Indonesia, along with 12 other countries; Australia, China, India, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, and the United Arab Emirates are elected to represent Region E (Asia and Australasia) as members of the ITU Council for the period of 2018-2022," said the Foreign Ministry in a press release on Monday, November 5, 2018.

Indonesia received the highest vote in the Region E. The election took place at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2018 (ITU PP-18) in Dubai this week."Indonesia's re-election as member of the ITU Council is the evidence of trust from the global community towards Indonesia's current active role in ICT," the ministry said."Indonesia's active role and contribution at the ITU has been evident by consecutively being elected as the ITU Council member for four times since 2002 (for the periods of 2002-2006, 2006-2010, 2010-2014, and 2014-2018)," the ministry said.Seating in this position once again, Indonesia is expected to actively contribute to the work of ITU while simultaneously forward its national interests in the global telecommunication/ICT sector.? Furthermore, Indonesia is ready to continue its contribution in supervising and providing recommendations to the work of the ITU Secretariat.(WAH)