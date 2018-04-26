Kim and Moon to Meet at Military Demarcation Line before Summit

Seoul: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's president Moon Jae-in will meet at the Military Demarcation Line that divides the peninsula before their summit Friday, Seoul said, in an occasion laden with symbolism.
Moon will greet his visitor at the concrete blocks that mark the border between the two Koreas in the Demilitarized Zone, the chief of the South's presidential secretariat Im Jong-seok said.
A female mayor at the centre of a fierce debate over allowing women into the sumo ring vowed Thursday never to back down as she pr…
China has a found a novel way to tackle its massive air pollution problem: Putting up a giant air purifier the size of an in…
South Korea is seeking to open discussions about formally declaring an end to the war with the nuclear-armed North at a rare inter…
President Donald Trump Tuesday confirmed direct contacts between the United States and North Korea and gave his blessing to talks …
China announced Tuesday a timeline to open up its manufacturing sector including scrapping ownership limits for foreign automakers…
A South Korean actress who was once kidnapped by the North's agents on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un's late father and …
China is encouraging its southern island of Hainan to develop horse racing and introduce a raft of reforms as Beijing pushes the t…
China has stepped up its campaign against foreign espionage with a website in Mandarin and English encouraging people to report na…
Japan's premier was facing fresh pressure Monday as new polls showed a second cronyism scandal has sent his approval ratings n…
China on Friday called on the European Union to take a joint stand against US protectionism as the tit-for-tat trade rift between …
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Terapkan gaya hidup sehat, dan rutin olahraga untuk menghindari kenaikan LDL (kolesterol jahat).&nbs…
Armenia's parliament on Thursday set May 1 as the date to elect a prime minister in a bid to defuse rapidly escalating tension…
Ukraine on Thursday marked 32 years since Chernobyl, the world's worst nuclear disaster, saying it would "remain an open …
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited Roman Catholic church head Pope Francis to visit the country.
US President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, was set to be confirmed as America's top diplomat.
Germans staged shows of solidarity with Jews Wednesday afters a spate of shocking anti-Semitic incidents, raising pointed question…
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected any hopes of rewriting a nuclear deal with world powers Wednesday, after the leaders …
International donors are expected Wednesday to pledge billions of dollars for Syria after the UN's special envoy warned of a l…
US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for a "new" deal with Iran Tuesday, looking beyo…
US President Donald Trump pilloried the Iran nuclear deal as "insane" Tuesday and threatened "problems" if Teh…
Deaf since childhood, Razali Bin Mohamad Habidin has developed a closer bond with the creatures under his care than any other keep…