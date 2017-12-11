Indonesian Foreign Minister Leaves for Jordan

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi left for Jordan on Sunday morning, to hold bilateral talks with the Palestinian and Jordanian foreign ministers in Amman.



"The Indonesian foreign minister will discuss the issue of Jerusalem and convey the full support of Indonesia to Palestine," said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir via a short message in Jakarta on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is also scheduled to discuss preparations for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Extraordinary Summit to be held on December 13 in Istanbul.US President Donald Trump on Wednesday formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.His move sparked Palestinian anger and showed he ignored warnings about the unrest he generated in the Middle East by issuing the statement.The statement on the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was issued by Trump when he delivered a speech at the White House.He said that his administration would begin the process of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.Following Trump's statement, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday condemned the US government's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."The decision has violated various resolutions of the United Nations that the United States is a member. This could destabilize the stability of the world's security," said President Jokowi.On another occasion, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi underlined the importance of realizing peace between Palestine and Israel by encouraging the creation of a two-state Palestinian-Israeli solution."I want to remind the Palestinian people that Indonesia is always behind them and we will join every Palestinian man, woman, and child in their hopes, dreams, prayers and struggles," said the Foreign Minister.(WIL)