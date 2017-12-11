Indonesian Foreign Minister Leaves for Jordan

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi left for Jordan on Sunday morning, to hold bilateral talks with the Palestinian and Jordanian foreign ministers in Amman.
"The Indonesian foreign minister will discuss the issue of Jerusalem and convey the full support of Indonesia to Palestine," said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir via a short message in Jakarta on Sunday.
