RI's Current Account Deficit Will Reach 2.9% in 2018: Central Bank

Indonesia to Host ASEAN Leaders Gathering in Bali

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    10 Oktober 2018 15:34 WIB
global economy (en)
En World (En)
Indonesia to Host ASEAN Leaders Gathering in Bali
Foreign Ministry's ASEAN Cooperation Director General Jose Tavares (Photo:Medcom.id/Fajar)

Jakarta: The Foreign Ministry has confirmed the country will host the ASEAN Leaders Gathering on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Bali on Wednesday.

"It will be held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Bali," the ministry's ASEAN cooperation director general Jose Tavares told Medcom.id earlier this week.

"It will be led by Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong," he added.

The forum also will be attended by a number of international figures including ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. It reportedly will discuss a wide range of issues such as SDGs and United States-China trade war. 

The holiday island is hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank this week.  It welcomes as many as 34 thousand registered participants from various countries.

The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions.





(WAH)

