En
Burger

Most Popular

Ryamizard Welcomes Indian Defence Minister

Ryamizard Welcomes Indian Defence Minister

Jokowi Succeeds in Reducing Poverty Rate: Moeldoko

Jokowi Succeeds in Reducing Poverty Rate: Moeldoko

Jokowi is the Main Factor behind Santri Day: Ma'ruf

Jokowi is the Main Factor behind Santri Day: Ma'ruf

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Ryamizard Welcomes Indian Defence Minister

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    23 Oktober 2018 14:54 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
Ryamizard Welcomes Indian Defence Minister
Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu and his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo:Medcom.id/Marcheilla)

Jakarta: Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"Her visit is aimed to strengthen defense ties between the two nations," Ryamizard said.

Baca juga
The two defense ministers discussed a number of issues such as maritime cooperation, defence industry and counterterrorism. They also discussed the post-quake relief efforts in Central Sulawesi and other regions.

"We exchanged various information during the meeting," Sitharman said.

The two countries signed a defence cooperation agreement in 2001. They upgraded their ties to comprehensive strategic partnership earlier this year.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0394 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv