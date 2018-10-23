Ryamizard Welcomes Indian Defence Minister

Jakarta: Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman in Jakarta on Tuesday.



"Her visit is aimed to strengthen defense ties between the two nations," Ryamizard said.

The two defense ministers discussed a number of issues such as maritime cooperation, defence industry and counterterrorism. They also discussed the post-quake relief efforts in Central Sulawesi and other regions."We exchanged various information during the meeting," Sitharman said.The two countries signed a defence cooperation agreement in 2001. They upgraded their ties to comprehensive strategic partnership earlier this year.(WAH)