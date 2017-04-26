RI Investigates 3 Dead Indonesian Militants in Philippines

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Foreign Ministry is still investigating reports about three dead Indonesian militants in the southern Philippines.



"The Indonesian Embassy has requested confirmation," The Foreign Ministry citizen protection director Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said on Wednesday.

The Philippine military staged series of attacks in the past few days. The Philippine military reportedly killed 37 militants, including three Indonesians."The Philippine military has not confirmed the reports," Iqbal said."The Philippine military will carry out DNA tests," Iqbal added.(WAH)