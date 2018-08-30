En
Indonesia, Namibia Eye Stronger Economic Ties

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    30 Agustus 2018 15:08 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
Indonesia, Namibia Eye Stronger Economic Ties
President Joko Widodo and Namibia President Hage Gottfried Geingob (Photo: Medcom.id/Fazli)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received his Namibian counterpart Hage Gottfried Geingob during a bilateral meeting at the Bogor Palace in West Java province on Thursday.

"Africa will be at the top of our priorities," Jokowi told reporters after the bilateral meeting.

The former Jakarta governor has encouraged the two developing countries to increase their trade relations. The media-savvy politician has invited Namibian officials and companies to join the upcoming Indonesia-Africa Infrastructure Dialogue.

"They will discuss infrastructure, industry and development issues. They will also sign a memorandum of understanding on maritime cooperation," Foreign Ministry spokesperosn Arrmanatha Nasir told reporters a day earlier.

The forum will take place in the holiday island of Bali next year. The event will gather business leaders from Indonesia and Africa.


(WAH)

