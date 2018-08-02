FM Retno Promotes Asian Games to Her ASEAN Counterparts

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today promoted the 2018 Asian Games on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM).
Retno departed from Jakarta to Singapore on Tuesday. She attended the opening ceremony of the 51st AMM this morning.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Friday paid a courtesy call on South Korean president Moon Jae-in.
The Jakarta provincial administration will offer tourism packages to entertain Asian Games athletes, an official said Friday.
The Environment and Forestry Ministry has ensured that forest fires will not disturb the upcoming Asian Games.
The Jakarta provincial administration has prepared as many as 25 thousand free tickets to promote the 2018 Asian Games.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will travel to Vietnam in September 2018, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Thursday.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has encouraged other ASEAN member countries to develop the Indo-Pacific concept.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Zanzibar president Ali Mohamed Shein at the Vice President's Office, Gambir, Central Jakar…
Saudi Ministry of Health has confirmed that so far there has been no record of any epidemic cases or quarantine diseases among pil…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Tuesday traveled to Singapore to attend the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting/19th Post …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 As…
The US Department of State has confirmed that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia late…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday inaugurated a data center built by the Indonesian Embassy in South Korea.