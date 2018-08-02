FM Retno Promotes Asian Games to Her ASEAN Counterparts

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today promoted the 2018 Asian Games on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM).



Retno departed from Jakarta to Singapore on Tuesday. She attended the opening ceremony of the 51st AMM this morning.

"Indonesia wants to promote the spirit of friendship and peace in the region," said the top diplomat in a written statement received by Medcom.id.A day earlier, Retno also promoted the multi-sport event to Singaporean people. Wearing an Asian Games-themed jacket, she went for a morning walk around the historial Clarke Quay.The 18th Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.(WAH)