Xi, Putin Meet as US Tensions Brings Them Closer

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping treated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to a state visit on Friday as the neighbouring giants forge closer ties in the face of US diplomatic and economic challenges.
Putin, re-elected to his fourth Kremlin term in March, arrived at the grandiose Great Hall of the People in Beijing for talks with Xi, who could stay in power for life after term limits were lifted this year.
When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un sit down in Singapore next week it will be among the most improbable diplomatic summits in histo…
China voiced regret over the European Union's decision to lodge an intellectual property rights complaint at the World Trade O…
US-imposed trade tariffs on its close allies could have a "grave impact" on ties and the world trading system, the Japan…
Seoul is monitoring developments in the North's military, it said Monday after reports Pyongyang replaced three of its top mil…
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Hal yang perlu diperhatikan saat menjalankan puasa bagi penyandang diabetes adalah risiko peningkata…
When the water truck finally chugged into the Delhi slum, there was a stampede. It is a scene repeated daily across India as tempe…
Austria said Friday it could expel up to 60 Turkish-funded imams and their families and shut down seven mosques as part of a crack…
Australian special forces have been accused of committing war crimes in Afghanistan in a secret defence report leaked Friday that …
Jordan's new prime minister on Thursday announced a controversial IMF-backed income tax bill will be withdrawn, after it spark…
Seoul is in three-way talks with Pyongyang and Washington for an early agreement on formally ending the decades-old Korean War, it…
Afghanistan announced Thursday a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban for Eid, the holiday that caps off Ramadan, though operation…
Donald Trump hosted his first iftar dinner as president Wednesday, marking the traditional Ramadan fast-breaking meal with Muslim …
Explosions boomed from Guatemala's fearsome Fuego volcano Wednesday, unleashing fresh torrents of mud and ash down slopes, as …
Israel's bid to stage a high-profile football match against Argentina in the disputed city of Jerusalem inevitably thrust poli…