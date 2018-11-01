German Economy Minister Pays Courtesy Call on Jokowi

Jakarta: German economy minister Peter Altmaier paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta on Thursday.



The German politician discussed about bilateral ties between the G20 member countries. He also mentioned about the impacts of the fourth industrial revolution.

"Minister Altmeier said the most important element of the fourth industrial revolution is artificial intelligence," Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong told reporters on Thursday.President Jokowi attended the opening ceremony of the Indonesia Science Expo (ISE) Expo this morning. He called for dynamic technological innovations in national and international levels."Rich countries won't necessarily win against poor countries. Dynamic countries will surely win against stagnant countries," Jokowi said."In this era, old business practices will disappear. Nevertheless, new business practices will rise," Jokowi said.(WAH)