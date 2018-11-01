German Economy Minister Pays Courtesy Call on Jokowi

Jakarta: German economy minister Peter Altmaier paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta on Thursday.
The German politician discussed about bilateral ties between the G20 member countries. He also mentioned about the impacts of the fourth industrial revolution.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited a land certificate distribution ceremony in South Jakarta on Tuesday, October 23,…
Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko on Thursday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration has significan…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday held a limited cabinet meeting to discuss about the upcoming Our Ocean Conferen…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo started their visit in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) province on …
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the …
Migrant CARE has announced that the Saudi Arabian government recently executed an Indonesian citizen named Tuty Tursilawaty. …
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has expressed his condolences to the families of the people in an Indonesian flight that…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the opening ceremony of Our Ocean Conference (OOC) 2018 at Bali Nusa Dua Convent…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Saudi counterpart Abed al-Jubeir held a bilateral meeting at the Pancasila Building in Jaka…
Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman in Jakarta on Tuesday. …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received a courtesy call from Saudi Arabian Foreign Affairs Minister Adel Al-Jubeir at th…
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Affairs Minister Adel Al-Jubeir kicked off his two-day visit in Indonesia on Monday, October 22, 2018.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has conveyed his commitment to help victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi p…