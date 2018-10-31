Jokowi, Putin to Meet during East Asia Summit

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Singapore next month.



"President Putin initially planned to visit Indonesia in the end of the year but we are still discussing the best date until now," Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Wahid Supriyadi told reporters on Wednesday.

According to Ambassador Wahid, the two governments have agreed to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries. Earlier this month, Rossiya Airline and Aeroflot have launched direct flights between Moscow and Denpasar."The direct flights were launched on October 2018. The responses were very amazing," the Indonesian diplomat said.Indonesia wants to attract as many as 350 thousand Russian tourists next year. It wants to compete with other countries in Southeast Asia region.The Indonesian Embassy in Russia will also hold another Indonesian festival next year. It will bring around 80 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to Moscow.(WAH)