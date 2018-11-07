Govt Committed to Boost National Defence Industry

Jakarta: The government strongly believes that the Indo Defence Forum and Expo could boost the Indonesian defence industry.



"This event could expand the market for the products of Indonesian defence industry," Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu told reporters on Wednesday.

The exhibition is taking place at Jiexpo Kemayoran in Central Jakarta this week. It is held by the Defence Ministry once every two years.This year's exhibition attracted as many as 867 participants from 60 nations this year. It only attracted 761 participants from 45 nations two years ago.Today's opening ceremony was attended by 193 delegates from 33 countries. It was also attended by military officials from various countries."I want to thank the organizer of this event," Vice President Jusuf Kalla said in his speech during the opening ceremony.(WAH)