En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Govt Committed to Boost National Defence Industry

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    07 November 2018 18:45 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
Govt Committed to Boost National Defence Industry
Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu (Photo:Medcom.id/Adhin)

Jakarta: The government strongly believes  that the Indo Defence Forum and Expo could boost the Indonesian defence industry.

"This event could expand the market for the products of Indonesian defence industry," Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu told reporters on Wednesday.

Baca juga
The exhibition is taking place at Jiexpo Kemayoran in Central Jakarta this week. It is held by the Defence Ministry once every two years.

This year's exhibition attracted as many as 867 participants from 60 nations this year. It only attracted 761 participants from 45 nations two years ago.

Today's opening ceremony was attended by 193 delegates from 33 countries. It was also attended by military officials from various countries.

"I want to thank the organizer of this event," Vice President Jusuf Kalla said in his speech during the opening ceremony.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0396 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv