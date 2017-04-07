En
Sonya Michaella    •    07 April 2017 12:58 WIB
US Vice President to Visit Indonesia This Month
US Vice President Mike Pence

Metrotvnews.com, Washington: US Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Hawaii from April 15-25, the White House announced Thursday.

"This trip will serve as the Vice President’s first official travel to the Asia-Pacific region," the White House said. 

"The vice president will emphasize President Trump's continued commitment to US alliances and partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region, highlight the Administration’s economic agenda, and underscore America’s unwavering support for our troops at home and abroad" the White House said.

The Republican politician will travel to Jakarta on April 20. He will meet with President Joko Widodo. He will also meet with Vice President Jusuf Kalla. 

The former Indiana governor will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of US-ASEAN relations. He will meet with ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh. He will also meet with ASEAN permanent representatives.



(WAH)

