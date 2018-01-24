En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesia Sends More Aid for Rohingya Refugees

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    24 Januari 2018 15:59 WIB
refugees and migrants (en)
En World (En)
Indonesia Sends More Aid for Rohingya Refugees
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The government has sent another batch of humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugess in Bangladesh.

"They still need more aid, especially foods and medicines," said President Joko "Jokowi Widodo at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Baca juga
The aid will be transported to Chittagong by air. The aid then will be delivered to Cox's Bazaar by land.

"There are hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh," Jokowi added.

The PDIP politician will visit Bangladesh during a 7-day South Asia tour. He will adress the Rohingya humanitarian criss during the bilateral meeting.

"I hope I can visit the refugee camp during the visit," Jokowi mentioned.

The media-savvy politician is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan this week. He is expected to strenghten economic relations with the South Asian countries.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 1.1963 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv