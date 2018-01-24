Indonesia Sends More Aid for Rohingya Refugees

Jakarta: The government has sent another batch of humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugess in Bangladesh.



"They still need more aid, especially foods and medicines," said President Joko "Jokowi Widodo at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The aid will be transported to Chittagong by air. The aid then will be delivered to Cox's Bazaar by land."There are hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh," Jokowi added.The PDIP politician will visit Bangladesh during a 7-day South Asia tour. He will adress the Rohingya humanitarian criss during the bilateral meeting."I hope I can visit the refugee camp during the visit," Jokowi mentioned.The media-savvy politician is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan this week. He is expected to strenghten economic relations with the South Asian countries.(WAH)