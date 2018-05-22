Israel Says First to Use F-35 Stealth Fighter Jets in Combat

Jerusalem: The Israeli military has used its newly acquired F-35 stealth fighters in combat, making it the world's first to do so, the air force commander said Tuesday.
"The Adir aircraft are already operational and flying combat missions," Major General Amikam Norkin said at a conference in central Israel, using the plane's Hebrew name.
A global arms watchdog on Wednesday confirmed that chlorine was "likely used as a chemical weapon" in a February attack …
Palestinians were gathering Tuesday for fresh protests along the Gaza border, a day after Israeli forces killed dozens there as th…
Populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Tuesday eyed a broad coalition after appearing to deal a blow to both Iranian and American …
Indonesia has strongly condemned the opening of the United States embassy in the city of Jerusalem.
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Foreign journalists headed to North Korea on Tuesday to watch the promised destruction of its nuclear test site, a move seen as a …
Thai police blocked anti-junta protesters from marching to Government House on Tuesday to mark four years of military rule, one of…
Scandal-tainted former Malaysian leader Najib Razak arrived Tuesday at the anti-corruption agency for questioning over a massive f…
A largely unknown lawyer and law professor, far removed from the cut-throat world of Italian politics, Giuseppe Conte is the favou…
The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 26 after a person died in the northwest ci…
Malaysia on Monday set up a task force to probe allegations that billions of dollars were looted from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB i…
Tucked away in the picturesque German city of Ludwigsburg, a tiny team of investigators tracks the last surviving Nazi war crimina…
President Nicolas Maduro was unsurprisingly declared winner of Venezuela's election Sunday in a poll rejected as invalid by hi…
World agencies and neighbouring countries on Friday hiked their response to an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Co…