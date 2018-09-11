En
Jokowi Delivers Public Lecture at Hankuk University

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    11 September 2018 19:53 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Presidential Secretariat)

Seoul: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivered a public lecture at Hankuk University on the second day of his visit to South Korea.

His visit coincides with the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and South Korea. He believes that the two countries can make positive contributions to the world.

"Korea is a great nation. Indonesia is the same. We need to work together. We can make great things," the Presidential Press Bureau quoted the former Jakarta governor as saying.

One the first day, Jokowi held a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in. He witnessed the signings of six memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

Jokowi also held meetings with South Korean business leaders. He encouraged more foreign direct investments (FDIs) from South Korean companies.

After visiting Seoul, Jokowi will continue his trip to Vietnam. The President will be a speaker at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN.


(WAH)

