Kim Jong-un says 'New History' Begins

Panmunjom: It was a historic handshake that Koreans had waited more than a decade to see -- and it sparked a completely unscripted dance with the two leaders hopping back and forth over the border that divides their nations.
Everything about the inter-Korean summit had been minutely choreographed and rehearsed but the North's Kim Jong Un went off-script when he invited his southern counterpart Moon Jae-in to join him over the border.
A new period in inter-Korean history was beginning, the North's leader Kim Jong Un said Friday at the opening of a summit with the South.
"I came here determined to send a starting signal at the threshold of a new history," he told his host Moon Jae-in in the Demilitarized Zone, promising a "frank, serious and honest mindset".
While South Korean President Moon Jae-in told the North's leader Kim Jong Un that he hoped to see a "bold agreement" as they began their summit Friday.
"I hope we engage in frank talks and reach a bold agreement so that we may give a big gift to the whole Korean people and the people who want peace," Moon said.
With the North's atomic arsenal high on the agenda, Moon responded that he hoped they would reach "a bold agreement so that we may give a big gift to the whole Korean people and the people who want peace".
Kim was flanked by his sister and close adviser Kim Yo Jong and the North's head of inter-Korean relations, while Moon was accompanied by his spy chief and chief of staff.
It is the highest-level encounter yet in a whirlwind of nuclear diplomacy, and intended to pave the way for a much-anticipated encounter between Kim and US President Donald Trump. (AFP)
(FJR)
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Terapkan gaya hidup sehat, dan rutin olahraga untuk menghindari kenaikan LDL (kolesterol jahat).&nbs…
Former CIA director Mike Pompeo was sworn in as America's top diplomat Thursday after a bruising battle over his hardliner ima…
The welcoming ceremony at the meeting of South Korea's Moon Jae-in and North's Kim Jong-un, dripped with symbolism.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down to a historic summit Friday after shaking hands…
Armenia's parliament on Thursday set May 1 as the date to elect a prime minister in a bid to defuse rapidly escalating tension…
Ukraine on Thursday marked 32 years since Chernobyl, the world's worst nuclear disaster, saying it would "remain an open …
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited Roman Catholic church head Pope Francis to visit the country.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and the South's president Moon Jae-in will meet at the Military Demarcation Line that div…
US President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, was set to be confirmed as America's top diplomat.
Germans staged shows of solidarity with Jews Wednesday afters a spate of shocking anti-Semitic incidents, raising pointed question…
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected any hopes of rewriting a nuclear deal with world powers Wednesday, after the leaders …