Kim Jong-un says 'New History' Begins

Panmunjom: It was a historic handshake that Koreans had waited more than a decade to see -- and it sparked a completely unscripted dance with the two leaders hopping back and forth over the border that divides their nations.



Everything about the inter-Korean summit had been minutely choreographed and rehearsed but the North's Kim Jong Un went off-script when he invited his southern counterpart Moon Jae-in to join him over the border.



A new period in inter-Korean history was beginning, the North's leader Kim Jong Un said Friday at the opening of a summit with the South.



"I came here determined to send a starting signal at the threshold of a new history," he told his host Moon Jae-in in the Demilitarized Zone, promising a "frank, serious and honest mindset".



While South Korean President Moon Jae-in told the North's leader Kim Jong Un that he hoped to see a "bold agreement" as they began their summit Friday.



"I hope we engage in frank talks and reach a bold agreement so that we may give a big gift to the whole Korean people and the people who want peace," Moon said.



With the North's atomic arsenal high on the agenda, Moon responded that he hoped they would reach "a bold agreement so that we may give a big gift to the whole Korean people and the people who want peace".



Kim was flanked by his sister and close adviser Kim Yo Jong and the North's head of inter-Korean relations, while Moon was accompanied by his spy chief and chief of staff.



It is the highest-level encounter yet in a whirlwind of nuclear diplomacy, and intended to pave the way for a much-anticipated encounter between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

