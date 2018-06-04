Doyouthinkhesaurus: Thai 'T-Rex' Cop Gives Traffic Safety Lessons

Bangkok: A high-fiving Thai traffic cop who shrugs off the heat -- and the bemused glances of passers-by -- to wear a T-rex costume to work says his prehistoric uniform is teaching kids road safety and convincing parents to obey traffic laws.
Sargent Tanit Bussabong has around 20 different outfits he reserves for traffic duty outside a kindergarten in Nakhon Nayok, a few hours outside Bangkok, including Minnie Mouse and a bear.
