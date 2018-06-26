Japan Supports ASEAN Centrality in Region

Jakarta: Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to support the ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific region.



ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono held a brief meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters on Tuesday. The two officials discussed a number of regional issues, including the South China Sea and Korean Peninsula issues.

"They had a brief meeting around 20 minutes," Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Kazuo Sunaga said."We will always support the centrality, unity, connectivity of ASEAN," he stated.Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and the Japanese top diplomat led the 6th Indonesia-Japan Strategic Dialogue in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta a day earlier. The two governments agreed stronger bilateral cooperation in the field of political and security, economy, trade and investment as well as people-to-people contact.(WAH)