FM Retno Discusses IEU-CEPA during Germany Visit

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her German counterpart Heiko Mass during a working visit to Germany on Friday.



"Indonesia and Germany are committed to accelerate the negotiations of IEU CEPA," the Indonesian top diplomat said.

Indonesia will host the Germany-Asia Pacific Business Forum in November 2018. The forum will gather business leaders from related countries."It hopefully could boost opportunities for cooperation between Indonesia and Germany," she added.The Indonesian top diplomat is also scheduled to attend the Bali Democracy Forum-Chapter Berlin. The forum is aimed to discuss migration and democracy in the region."This event could help promote democracy so people could respect differences and diversity," she stated.(WAH)