En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Welcomes US Vice President

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    20 April 2017 13:59 WIB
diplomacy
En World (En)
Jokowi Welcomes US Vice President
President Joko Widodo and US Vice President Mike Pence (Photo:Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

"We discussed various bilateral and international issues," Jokowi said.

Baca juga
The two leaders addressed bilateral political relations. The two countries will enhance peace building cooperation.

The two leaders also addressed bilateral economic relations. The two countries will enhance trade and investment cooperation. 

"A team will discuss bilateral trade and investment arrangements based on win-win solution principles," 
 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0424 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv