Jokowi Welcomes US Vice President

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed US Vice President Mike Pence at Freedom Palace in Jakarta on Thursday, April 20, 2017.



"We discussed various bilateral and international issues," Jokowi said.

The two leaders addressed bilateral political relations. The two countries will enhance peace building cooperation.The two leaders also addressed bilateral economic relations. The two countries will enhance trade and investment cooperation."A team will discuss bilateral trade and investment arrangements based on win-win solution principles,"(WAH)