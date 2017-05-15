FM Retno Meets With Hungarian Foreign Minister in Beijing

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the One Belt One Road Summit in Bejing, China on Monday, May 15, 2017.



The ministers talked about global issues. They addressed the 2018 United Nations Security Council election.

"Minister Szijjárto stresses Hungary's support for Indonesian candidacy as non-permanent member of UN Security Council," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said on its official twitter account.Furthermore, the ministers discussed about bilateral relations. They explored potential bilateral cooperation."Both FMs particularly discussed cooperation on water management and food security," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said.The One Belt One Road Summit is attended by at least 29 world leaders.(WAH)