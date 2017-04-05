Indonesia-Afghanistan Agree Stronger Bilateral Relationship

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.



The leaders addressed various bilateral issues. They agreed several bilateral partnerships.

"Indonesia has succesfully implemented peace and democracy," the Afghan leader said.Ghani proposed people-to-people cooperation. He offered cleric exchange program."They can share their experiences," he mentioned.Ghani will meet with Indonesian Islamic leaders tomorrow. He will meet with Indonesian business leaders on the same day."Indonesia is a great country with a good leadership," he stated.(WAH)