En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesia-Afghanistan Agree Stronger Bilateral Relationship

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    05 April 2017 23:10 WIB
diplomacy
En World (En)
Indonesia-Afghanistan Agree Stronger Bilateral Relationship
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (Photo: Cabinet Secretary)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

The leaders addressed various bilateral issues. They agreed several bilateral partnerships.

Baca juga
"Indonesia has succesfully implemented peace and democracy," the Afghan leader said.

Ghani proposed people-to-people cooperation.  He offered cleric exchange program.

"They can share their experiences," he mentioned.

Ghani will meet with Indonesian Islamic leaders tomorrow. He will meet with Indonesian business leaders on the same day.

"Indonesia is a great country with a good leadership," he stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0538 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv