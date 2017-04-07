En
RI Condemns Syria Chemical Attack, Concerned With Unilateral Action

Sonya Michaella    •    07 April 2017 18:55 WIB
middle east
En World (En)
RI Condemns Syria Chemical Attack, Concerned With Unilateral Action
Illustration (Photo: Metrotvnews.com/Sonya Michaella)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesian government has urged all parties to use peaceful means to resolve Syrian conflict.

"Indonesia strongly condemns chemical attacks," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir said in Jakarta on Friday.

The Assad regime allegedly carried out a chemical attack toward a Syrian town earlier this week. The chemical attack killed at least 82 people.

"Indonesia feels concerned with unilateral actions," he said.

The United States military carried out a missile attack toward a Syrian airfield earlier today. The missile attack killed at least eight people.


(WAH)

