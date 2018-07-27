South Korean President Invited to Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Friday paid a courtesy call on South Korean president Moon Jae-in.
Retno discussed about the bilateral issues between the two countries. She also submitted the official invitation for the 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony.
Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga Uno has claim that the capital city of Indonesia is ready to stage the 2018 Asian Games.
LeBron James signed his new four-year NBA contract worth $154 million with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, with Lakers president…
Spain's media said goodbye to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo while Italy's welcomed him on Friday after persistent reports th…
LeBron James is to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year $154 million deal, his agents said Sunday, ending months of frenzied…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday inaugurated a data center built by the Indonesian Embassy in South Korea.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wa to …
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-hwa will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss a number o…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi welcomed Ugandan Deputy Prime Minister Kirunda Kivejinja at Pancasila Building, Gambir, …
The Indonesian government has underlined the recently adopted Law on Israel as the Nation-State of Jewish People will hamper progr…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Malaysian counterpart Saefuddin Abdullah have agreed to accelerate border negotiations betw…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged Indonesia and Pacific countries to improve their maritime cooperation.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java …
Three Indonesian suspected terrorists who were recently arrested by Malaysian police will be deported soon, National Police deputy…