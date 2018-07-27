South Korean President Invited to Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Friday paid a courtesy call on South Korean president Moon Jae-in.



Retno discussed about the bilateral issues between the two countries. She also submitted the official invitation for the 2018 Asian Games opening ceremony.

"Asian Games is not only a sport event. It is also a good momentum to enhance friendship and peace in the region," said the Indonesian top diplomat in a written statement received by Medcom.id.Retno departed from Jakarta to Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday. She then held a bilateral meeting with her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-hwa on the next day."I just had a very good meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Mrs Kang Kyung-Wa in Seoul (26/7). We discussed bilateral issues and also current developments on the peace process in the Korean Peninsula," said the Indonesian top diplomat on her official twitter account on Thursday, July 26, 2018."We also discussed the three Indonesian fishermen who are missing following the collision between two Korean Vessels in nearby Japanese waters. I requested the RoK authorities to do its utmost to search for the three Indonesian fishermen," she added.(WAH)