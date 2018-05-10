Trump Says Kim Summit Set for June 12 in Singapore

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Singapore on June 12.
"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump said in a tweeted announcement.
