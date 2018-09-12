En
Indonesia, Vietnam Ready to Increase Economic Ties

   •    12 September 2018 13:59 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
Illustration (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" held a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang at Vietnam Presidential Palace in Hanoi on Wednesday.

"We hope that trade between the two countries can reach to $10 billion in 2020," Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted Jokowi as saying.

I have requested to President Tran Dai Quang to eliminate trade barrier, including Indonesia’s automotive products,” Jokowi added.

During the bilateral meeting, Jokowi witnessed the signing of two cooperation agreements namely MoU on Strategic Cooperation Actions between Indonesia-Vietnam from 2019-2023 as well as MoU on eradicating illegal fishing and promoting sustainable fishery governance. 

The former Jakarta governor was accompanied by a number of high-ranking officials including Coordinating Minister of Political, legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of Industry Airlangga Hartanto, Chairman of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Thomas Lembong, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and also Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi. 

“That is why, I applaud President Tran Dai Quang to protect Indonesian investors and give them a good and fair treatment,” Jokowi concluded.


