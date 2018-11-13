En
Miranda Gultom Summoned by KPK

Bekasi Officials Questioned as Witnesses in Meikarta Bribery Case

Jokowi to Promote Indo-Pacific Concept during ASEAN Summit

OJK Chairman Questioned by KPK

Jokowi to Promote Indo-Pacific Concept during ASEAN Summit

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    13 November 2018 14:57 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
Jokowi to Promote Indo-Pacific Concept during ASEAN Summit
President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana (Photo:Medcom.id/Fikar)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is slated to attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings as well as the 26th APEC Summit this week.

The 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings is taking place in Singapore from November 13-15. The forum is attended by ASEAN members countries and their dialogue partners.

President Jokowi will promote the concept of Indo Pacific during the ASEAN summit. He will also hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.

“For the first time, President Putin will attend the ASEAN +1 meeting and has asked to meet with President Jokowi,” Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director of ASEAN External Cooperation Benny Siahaan as saying.

The 26th APEC Summit will take place in Papua New Guinea from November 17-18. The forum will be attended by APEC member countries and several observers.

President Jokowi will raise issues of digital economy during the APEC Summit. He will also meet with 12 Pacific leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit.


(WAH)

