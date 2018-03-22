British PM Seeks EU Backing on Spy Attack

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Thursday seek to unite EU leaders in condemnation of Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian spy, but she faces resistance from states keen to protect their Kremlin ties.
May will brief her colleagues at a Brussels summit on the progress of the investigation into the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury using a deadly Soviet-developed nerve agent.
Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever on Thursday named The Netherlands over London to host its headquarters, dealing a blow to Brit…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, bruised by half a year of post-election coalition haggling, on Wednesday starts her fourth and li…
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took a dig at London over Brexit talks on Friday, saying it would be "good …
Britain's economy expanded last year less than first thought, official data revealed on Thursday, adding to concerns that Brex…
Moscow on Wednesday said it would be "very difficult" to improve US-Russia relations, which have plummeted to Cold War l…
A scandal over sexual abuse in the foreign aid industry that began with Oxfam spread on Wednesday, as French group Doctors Without…
Britain's Serious Fraud Office said Monday that it has charged Barclays Bank over the lender's emergency fundraising from …
History enthusiasts with strong stomachs can now come face-to-face with part of the 130-tonne "monster fatberg" found la…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats sealed a deal on a new coalition Wednesday, potential…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was prepared to make "painful compromises" as she headed in a final round of ta…
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tak sedikit orang tua yang kebablasan memberi keleluasaan anak berinteraksi dengan gadget.
Thousands of French train drivers, teachers and air traffic controllers were set to go on strike on Thursday in a major day of pro…
International pressure mounted on Russia's Vladimir Putin over the the Cold-War style poisoning of a spy on British soil.
President Donald Trump is poised to unveil sanctions against China Thursday for the 'theft' of US intellectual property.
Israel admitted for the first time Wednesday it was responsible for a top-secret 2007 air raid against a suspected Syrian nuclear …
Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw resigned suddenly on Wednesday leaving the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi withou…
China's sole aircraft carrier has passed through the Taiwan Strait, the island's defence ministry said Wednesday, as Beiji…
President Xi Jinping delivered a blistering nationalist speech Tuesday, warning against any attempts to split China and touting th…
The United States and South Korea announced Tuesday that their annual joint military drills would go ahead next month, with no sig…
Russia hit back at Britain in the spy poisoning row, demanding proof of its alleged involvement in a nerve agent attack.
Vladimir Putin said he would address disputes with the West after an election that saw him return to the Kremlin with a record vot…