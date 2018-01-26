Traumatised Rohingya Children Fear Return to Myanmar

Cox's Bazar: The disturbing drawings of homes engulfed in flames, and stickmen hanging from trees that are produced by Rohingya children in Bangladesh's overcrowded refugee camps are slowly giving way to the flowers and sunny days that psychologists expect from healthy youngsters.
But the prospect of returning to Rakhine, where the Myanmar army and Buddhist mobs orchestrated a campaign of ethnic cleansing, could reverse the healing and damage children forever, say experts.
