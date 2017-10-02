No Indonesian Casualty in Las Vegas Shooting: Foreign Ministry

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: No Indonesian nationals were harmed in a mass shooting during a music concert in Las Vegas, the United States on Sunday, October 1, 2017.



The incident happened around 10:00 pm local time (12:00 pm Jakarta time Monday). It killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others.

"There are no reports of Indonesian casualties," said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir in a written statement on Monday, October 2, 2017."The Indonesian Consulate has contacted local authorities and medical centers," the Foreign Ministry official added.The attack was carried out by Stephen Paddock (64) from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel casino next to the concert venuer. The suspect was shot dead by a SWAT team at his hotel room.(WAH)