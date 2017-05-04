FM Retno to Meet US Counterpart in Washington

Metrotvnews.com, Washington: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi arrived in Washington DC, the United States on Wednesday.



She will hold meetings with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert.

She will pay courtesy calls to US Vice President Mike Pence and US House of congress Speaker Paul Ryan.She will address economic cooperation, counterterrorism cooperartion, peace building cooperation and the Israel-Palestine confllict."The Indonesia-US bilateral partnership will not only benefit both countries," she said in a written statement.The Indonesian top diplomat will also attend the US-ASEAN ministerial meeting on May 4.(WAH)