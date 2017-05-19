ASEAN-China Agree CoC Framework in South China Sea

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: ASEAN and China have agreed the Code of Conduct Framework (CoC Framework) in the South China Sea.



The COC Framework was agreed during the ASEAN-China Senior Officials Meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea in Guiyang, China on Thursday.

"The agreement of the COC Framework is an important milestone," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday."The consultation process of the CoC Framework has been started since 2013," the indonesian Foreign Ministry added.The first draft of the CoC Framework was issued during the ASEAN-China Joint Working Group on the Implementation of the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea in Bali, Indonesia in February.(WAH)