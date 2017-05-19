ASEAN-China Agree CoC Framework in South China Sea

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: ASEAN and China have agreed the Code of Conduct Framework (CoC Framework) in the South China Sea.
The COC Framework was agreed during the ASEAN-China Senior Officials Meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea in Guiyang, China on Thursday.
The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs opened the Indonesia Marine Plastic Debris Summit in Jakarta on Wednesday (11/2).
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has opened the 12th Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting…
President Joko Widodo officially opened the 2nd International Symposium on Fisheries Crime at Gedung Agung in Yogyakarta on Monday…
Indonesia as the largest archipelagic country in the world has a great maritime potential.
Philippine President Duterte reiterated his commitment to fight Abu Sayyaf militant group at the Filipino community Meeting in Jak…
The Indonesian government has officially handed over the two former hostages Muhammad Sofyan and Ismail to their families.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said two Indonesian hostage survivors are still in the Philippines. They are currently in Manila.
Indonesia believes Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) is important instrument to maintain stability in the South China Se…
Two Japanese destroyers JS Yuudachi and JS Yuugiri harbored in Tanjung Priok Port Jakarta this morning.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has confirmed two Indonesian hostage who recently escaped from Abu Sayyaf militants in the souhern …
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
The Japanese government on Friday approved a one-off bill allowing ageing Emperor Akihito to step down from the Chrysanthemum Thro…
Polls opened in Iran on Friday with voters set to give their verdict on President Hassan Rouhani's policy of opening up to the…
The competing claims to the sea, which is believed to sit atop vast oil and gas deposits, have for decades made it one of Asia'…
China's foreign minister urged South Korea's new government on Thursday to remove "obstacles" to good relations …
French President Emmanuel Macron's new centrist party has stretched its lead in the polls ahead of parliamentary elections nex…
Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Central and Eastern Europe affairs director Witjaksono Adji has confirmed that Swedish King Carl…
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow could provide a recording of the exchange between Foreign Minister Ser…
Saudi Arabia has invited Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted for alleged war crimes, to a summit with US President Do…
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite visited Parliament Building complex in South Jakarta on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite at Freedom Palace in Central …