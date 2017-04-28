Pope Francis Heads for Egypt As "Pilgrim of Peace"

Metrotvnews.com, Cairo: Pope Francis flies to Egypt Friday for a visit aimed at fostering reconciliation with the Muslim world against the backdrop of recent jihadist attacks on the Middle East's biggest Christian community.
The 80-year-old pontiff is due in Cairo around 1400 (1200 GMT) and his 27 hours on Egyptian soil will include a meeting with the grand imam of the Al-Azhar mosque, sealing a recent improvement in relations between Catholicism and the Sunni branch of Islam.
Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday called for an snap general election on June 8, in a surprise announcement as Britain prepare…
A bloodied Ukraine marks three years Thursday since it launched a campaign against Russian-backed eastern separatists that now loo…
Three explosions rocked the Borussia Dortmund bus, injuring Spanish international Marc Bartra, as the German team headed for a Cha…
Leaders of southern EU nations will meet in Madrid on Monday in a show of unity and to back greater EU integration after Britain b…
A truck slammed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm on Friday, causing "deaths" …
Hammering out a trade deal between EU and post-Brexit Britain will be a one-of-a-kind negotiation, a battle between intimate allie…
Britain formally launches the process for leaving the European Union on Wednesday, a historic step that has divided the country an…
European Union leaders gather in Rome this week to proclaim their "common future" on the bloc's 60th birthday, despi…
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte easily defeated a strong challenge by far-right rival Geert Wilders in key elections seen as a bel…
Millions of Dutch voters go to the polls Wednesday in key elections overshadowed by a blazing diplomatic row with Turkey, with all…
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump have been in "constant touch", Beijing said Friday, ref…
ASEAN foreign ministers have expressed grave concern over the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to the Philippines on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hosts Southeast Asian leaders this week, and there is much interest in how the popular politi…
The Afghan Taliban announced Friday the start of their "spring offensive", saying they would target foreign forces in th…
The Philippines has asked South Korea to donate a decommissioned warship to Manila, the defence department said Thursday, to help …
Syria accused Israel of triggering a huge explosion near Damascus airport on Thursday by firing several missiles at a military pos…
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Foreign minister Retno Marsudi will visit the United States next week.
The Foreign Ministry is still investigating reports about three dead Indonesian militants in the southern Philippines.
China has launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier, state media said Wednesday, as the country seeks to…