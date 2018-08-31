En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    31 Agustus 2018 13:59 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
Indonesia Dispatches Garuda Contingent Members to Lebanon, DR Congo
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Wahyu Putro)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" on Friday saw off hundreds of Indonesian peacekeepers to join United Nations peacekeeping missions.

As many as 850 military personnel will join the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or MONUSCO. The other 120 military personnel will join the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon or UNIFIL.

"We have had 3,552 military personnel as of now. We have reached 88.3 percent of our target," Jokowi said.

"You will defend our image. Your actions will represent our country," Jokowi added.

The Indonesian military that serve with the UN is called the Garuda contingent. It has participated in UN peacekeeping operations in three continents.

The first Garuda contingent was dispatched to Egypt and Israel in 1956. The second one was sent to DR Congo in 1960. 


(WAH)

