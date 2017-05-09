Paris Agreement: US Hesitates As Climate Talks Frustated

Metrotvnews.com, Bonn: UN climate negotiators in Bonn were left frustrated Tuesday as the White House postponed a meeting to determine whether America will stay in the 196-nation Paris Agreement to curb planet-harming fossil fuel.
As uncertainty mounted over the hard-fought pact's future under US President Donald Trump, China's leader Xi Jinping vowed to protect it.
The House of Representatives has ratified the Paris Agreement to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The European Union (EU) is ready to support Indonesia in combating climate change.
The government has decided to restart the G Island reclamation project in the Jakarta bay.
Great Hall of Gunung Leuser National Park (BBTNGL) stated the population of Sumatran tiger continues to decline. It is estimated o…
The Center for Plant Conservation-Bogor Botanical Gardens plans to build two new botanical gardens in Bali and Belitung.
Officials from Mount Ciremai National Park (TNGC) found three corpse flowers inside the national park area.
Hundreds of birds were released in Sibolangit Natural Park, earlier on Thursday (4/14/2016).
The Consumer Associaton of Indonesia (YLKI) mentioned that Indonesian people use 9.8 billion plastic bags annually, according to d…
