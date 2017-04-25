En
Jokowi to Visit the Philippines

Sonya Michaella    •    25 April 2017 16:38 WIB
diplomacy
En World (En)
Jokowi to Visit the Philippines
Arrmanatha Nasir (Photo:MTVN/Sonya Michaella)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir announced Monday that President Joko Widodo will visit the Philippines this week.

He will travel to Manila on April 28. He will have a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. 

"The focus is bilateral relations between the two countries," Arrmanatha said.

He then will fly to Davao City on April 29. He will join the 30th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings with other ASEAN leaders.

"It is the 50th anniversary of ASEAN,"Arrmanatha said.


(WAH)

