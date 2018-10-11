UN Praises Post-Quake Relief Efforts in Central Sulawesi, Lombok

Nusa Dua: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the holiday island of Bali on Thursday.
The United Nations leader discussed a number of issues during the bilateral meeting. He praised the government's rapid movement in the disaster-affected areas of Central Sulawesi and Lombok.
The organizing committee of the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings has reported that the management and staff of IMF will donate …
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said that issues on disaster risk management will be discussed in the 2018 IMF-World Ba…
The economy of Palu has gradually returned to normal days after the massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami hit the city and its…
A Central Sulawesi resident named Suliono witnessed a phenomenon called soil liquefaction in his village following last week's…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to join the ASEAN Leaders Gathering on the sidelines of the International Mo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines …
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed the country will host the ASEAN Leaders Gathering on the sidelines of the annual meetings of th…
The United States government has deployed three C-130 Hercules planes to assist relief efforts in quake-affected Central Sulawesi …
Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah expressed deepest sympathy to the victims of the earthquake and the tsunami in Centr…
The Royal Malaysian Air Force has deployed its Airbus A400M aircraft to help relief efforts following Friday's devastating ear…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) currently is assessing foreign aid offers from 17 countries following Friday's …
Trump shares his condolences for the earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on September 28, 2018.
The Indonesian government is ready to cooperate with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in order to promote world peace…