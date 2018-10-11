UN Praises Post-Quake Relief Efforts in Central Sulawesi, Lombok

Nusa Dua: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the holiday island of Bali on Thursday.



The United Nations leader discussed a number of issues during the bilateral meeting. He praised the government's rapid movement in the disaster-affected areas of Central Sulawesi and Lombok.

"The United Nations secretary general praised the government's quick response during the emergency period," Foreign Minister Retno Marsui said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.The former Portuguese prime minister also mentioned about the current relationship between Indonesia and the United Nations. He appreicated Indonesia's role in a number of peacekeeping missions."The current relationship between Indonesia and the United Nations is very excellent," the foreign minister added.Bali is hosting the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank this week. It welcomes around 34 thousand participants representing various institutions.The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions.(WAH)