Malaysia's Mahathir Axes Singapore High-Speed Rail Link

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Monday he was scrapping a project to build a high-speed railway to Singapore, in an ominous sign for the neighbours' famously fractious relationship.
Mahathir, who won a surprise election victory this month against Najib Razak's long-ruling coalition, is seeking to repair the country's finances, which he says deteriorated dramatically after the former government became embroiled in a huge financial scandal.
Dozens of designer handbags stuffed with cash and jewellery were seized during Malaysian police raids on luxury properties linked …
Jailed Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim walked free on Wednesday after receiving a royal pardon, paving the way for his return t…
Malaysia's toppled leader Najib Razak was Monday accused by a former top graft fighter of blocking probes into a massive finan…
Munching on bamboo and lazing under a fan spraying cooling mist, "Jackie Chan" is in a relaxed mood, one of three red pa…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
The Monaco Grand Prix faced a growing barrage of criticism on Monday after Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton described it as &quo…
Conservative candidate Ivan Duque won the first round of Colombia's presidential election but fell short of the 50 percent thr…
Iran's president will attend a summit with his Chinese and Russian counterparts next month, officials in Beijing said Monday, …
China has voiced "strong dissatisfaction" after two US warships sailed by an island claimed by Beijing in the disputed S…
Italy was mired in fresh political chaos after the populist parties' bid to take power collapsed with the president set to app…
Signatories of the Iran nuclear deal meet with the Islamic republic in Vienna on Friday in a bid to save the agreement two weeks a…
North Korea said Friday it was still willing to talk to the United States after President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a summit…
US President Donald Trump informed Kim Jong Un Thursday he is canceling their nuclear summit next month in Singapore, blaming &quo…
Investigators probing the 2014 downing of flight MH17 said Thursday for the first time that the missile which brought down the pla…