Indonesians Urged to Follow Hajj Rules

Jakarta: The Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah (KJRI Jeddah) has instructed Indonesian Hajj pilgrims to follow all regulations.
"For all Indonesian Hajj pilgrims, please follow all the regulations," said Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah M Hery Saripudin in a written statement on Friday, August 3, 2018.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today promoted the 2018 Asian Games on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeti…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will travel to Vietnam in September 2018, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Thursday.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has encouraged other ASEAN member countries to develop the Indo-Pacific concept.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Zanzibar president Ali Mohamed Shein at the Vice President's Office, Gambir, Central Jakar…
Saudi Ministry of Health has confirmed that so far there has been no record of any epidemic cases or quarantine diseases among pil…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Tuesday traveled to Singapore to attend the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting/19th Post …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to attend the opening ceremony of the 2018 As…
The US Department of State has confirmed that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia late…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Friday paid a courtesy call on South Korean president Moon Jae-in.