Indonesians Urged to Follow Hajj Rules

Jakarta: The Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah (KJRI Jeddah) has instructed Indonesian Hajj pilgrims to follow all regulations.



"For all Indonesian Hajj pilgrims, please follow all the regulations," said Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah M Hery Saripudin in a written statement on Friday, August 3, 2018.

"You want to perform Hajj, but you are stuck here instead," the Indonesian diplomat added.As many as 133 Indonesians were detained by Saudi authorities in the past few days. They were accused of trying to perform Hajj without having the required visa.The Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.(WAH)