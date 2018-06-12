Trump Predicts Terrific Relationship with Kim Jong-un

Singapore: US President Donald Trump predicted he would have a 'terrific relationship' with North Korea's Kim Jong-un Tuesday, as the pair met for a historic Singapore summit.



"We will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt," Trump said amid smiles and backslapping that belied the decades of tension and blood spilled between the two Cold War foes.



While Kim Jong-un said that North Korea and the United States have overcome the obstacles of a difficult history to hold their summit in Singapore.



"The way to come to here was not easy," Kim said, sitting at a table with Trump.



"The old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward but we overcame all of them and we are here today," Kim added. (AFP)





(FJR)