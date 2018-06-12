En
Trump Predicts Terrific Relationship with Kim Jong-un

   •    12 Juni 2018 11:41 WIB
kim jong-un
En World (En)
Trump Predicts Terrific Relationship with Kim Jong-un
US President Donald Trump predicted he would have a terrific relationship with Kim Jong-un (Photo: AFP).

Singapore: US President Donald Trump predicted he would have a 'terrific relationship' with North Korea's Kim Jong-un Tuesday, as the pair met for a historic Singapore summit.
 
"We will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt," Trump said amid smiles and backslapping that belied the decades of tension and blood spilled between the two Cold War foes.
 
While Kim Jong-un said that North Korea and the United States have overcome the obstacles of a difficult history to hold their summit in Singapore.
 
"The way to come to here was not easy," Kim said, sitting at a table with Trump.
 
"The old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward but we overcame all of them and we are here today," Kim added. (AFP)


(FJR)

